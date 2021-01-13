Corcel Plc (CRCL.L) (LON:CRCL) Shares Gap Up to $0.94

Shares of Corcel Plc (CRCL.L) (LON:CRCL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.94, but opened at $1.08. Corcel Plc (CRCL.L) shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 9,588,959 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72.

About Corcel Plc (CRCL.L) (LON:CRCL)

Corcel Plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources and battery metals. The company owns a 41% in the Mambare nickel-cobalt project with license EL1390 covering 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and 50% interest in the Dempster vanadium project comprising 196 mineral claims covering an area of 40.96 square kilometers located in Yukon, as well as holds an option to acquire interest in the WoWo Gap nickel-cobalt project in Papua New Guinea.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Corcel Plc (CRCL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcel Plc (CRCL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.