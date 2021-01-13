CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $132.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on COR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho started coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut CoreSite Realty from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.90.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $117.30 on Tuesday. CoreSite Realty has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $131.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.31 and its 200 day moving average is $122.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.47%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $628,798.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,236.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $91,687.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,917.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,364 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 97,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreSite Realty (COR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.