CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on COR. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.90.

Shares of COR traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.27. 184,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,934. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. CoreSite Realty has a 52 week low of $90.07 and a 52 week high of $131.36.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $481,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,703,952.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $91,687.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,917.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,364. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,236,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreSite Realty (COR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.