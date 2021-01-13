CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

CRMD has been the topic of several other reports. Truist assumed coverage on CorMedix in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CorMedix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a market outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.75.

Get CorMedix alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD opened at $8.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $281.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 2.71. CorMedix has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $9.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.80.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 86.52% and a negative net margin of 10,214.42%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CorMedix will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in CorMedix by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CorMedix by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,758,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 925,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CorMedix by 262.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 29,248 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CorMedix by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CorMedix by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.