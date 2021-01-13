CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.43% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a development-stage pharmaceutical company that seeks to in-license, develop and commercialize therapeutic products for the treatment of cardiac and renal dysfunction, also known as cardiorenal disease. CorMedix’s goal is to treat kidney disease by reducing the commonly associated cardiovascular and metabolic complications. The Company’s therapeutic candidates for cardiorenal disease may be small molecules, biologicals, devices and/or diagnostics (tests) that enable therapy. Its product pipeline includes: CRMD001, a unique formulation Deferiprone which is in development to prevent Contrast-Induced Acute Kidney Injury and to slow progression of Chronic Kidney Disease; CRMD002, a diagnostic test for urinary labile iron; CRMD003 (Neutrolin®, an antimicrobial/anticoagulant solution) is in development to prevent Catheter Related Bloodstream Infection; CRMD004, a pressure sensitive gel which has many uses, including extending the benefits of Neutrolin®. CorMedix Inc. is based in Summit, New Jersey. “

CRMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist started coverage on shares of CorMedix in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CorMedix in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CorMedix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

CRMD stock opened at $8.75 on Monday. CorMedix has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $281.16 million, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 10,214.42% and a negative return on equity of 86.52%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CorMedix will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRMD. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 210.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 74.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,914 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 10.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 5.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

