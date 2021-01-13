Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.55% from the company’s current price.

CSOD has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.36.

Shares of CSOD stock opened at $42.66 on Monday. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $64.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -83.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.98.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. The firm had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSOD. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,505,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 880,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,934,000 after acquiring an additional 388,200 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 857,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,167,000 after acquiring an additional 366,850 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,034,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,632,000 after acquiring an additional 264,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,057,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,586,000 after acquiring an additional 232,901 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

