Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.27

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.27 and last traded at $12.27, with a volume of 5487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1602 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 38.0% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 41,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 17.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 13.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 18.4% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.