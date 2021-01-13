Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Corus Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Corus Entertainment stock opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $779.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $238.97 million for the quarter.

CJREF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. CIBC increased their target price on Corus Entertainment from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Corus Entertainment from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

