Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Given New $9.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its price objective upped by analysts at TD Securities from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 140.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

Shares of CJREF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.74. 24,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,278. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58. The company has a market cap of $779.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.66.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.21% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $238.97 million for the quarter.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

