Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Increased to C$6.25 by Analysts at CIBC

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price increased by research analysts at CIBC from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.87% from the stock’s current price.

CJR.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

TSE:CJR.B traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.85. The stock had a trading volume of 799,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of C$1.78 and a one year high of C$5.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.62.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.