Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) Receives $17.18 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.18.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Cosan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Cosan alerts:

Shares of CZZ traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,397. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.16. Cosan has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $349.58 million during the quarter. Cosan had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 11.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cosan will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $1.0234 dividend. This is a positive change from Cosan’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Cosan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZZ. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cosan by 7.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,716,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after acquiring an additional 126,206 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Cosan by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after purchasing an additional 193,778 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in Cosan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,464,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cosan by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 11,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Cosan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,776,000.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar, and ethanol businesses in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, ComgÃ¡s, Cosan LogÃ­stica, and Moove segments.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.