COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:CICOY)

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of COSCO SHIPPING in a report issued on Sunday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.35.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CICOY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut COSCO SHIPPING from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of CICOY stock opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 84.75 and a beta of 1.71.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.