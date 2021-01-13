Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Director Sells $439,409.52 in Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.75 on Wednesday, hitting $366.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,887,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $373.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.70. The company has a market capitalization of $162.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,792 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,950,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 999 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,037,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,165,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

