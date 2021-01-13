Cowen Upgrades JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) to Outperform

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JBLU. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.87.

JBLU stock opened at $14.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.60.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 60.0% in the third quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 29.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

