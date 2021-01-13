Cox Capital Mgt LLC Acquires 139 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.83. 43,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,985,646. The company has a market cap of $140.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.42.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.83.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

