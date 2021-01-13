Cox Capital Mgt LLC Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $44,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP traded down $2.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.07. The stock had a trading volume of 38,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,879. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $221.28. The company has a market capitalization of $145.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.38.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

