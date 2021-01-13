Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Relx by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 16.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Relx alerts:

RELX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Relx stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.85. 49,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,863. The stock has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.92. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.