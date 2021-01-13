Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $3.89 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 3.0% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in AbbVie by 70.8% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie stock traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, reaching $111.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,615,842. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $196.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $110.78.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

