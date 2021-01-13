Cox Capital Mgt LLC Increases Stock Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Community Healthcare Trust accounts for about 1.6% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHCT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 568.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 254,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 216,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,447,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,093,000 after acquiring an additional 204,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,953,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,850,000 after purchasing an additional 203,505 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 62.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,032,000 after purchasing an additional 148,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 160.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 136,015 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Shares of CHCT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.44. 1,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,078. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.31. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $52.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.44.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHCT shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.