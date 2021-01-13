Cox Capital Mgt LLC Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,696 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 49,169.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $432,600,000 after buying an additional 2,612,380 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.4% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,807,443,000 after acquiring an additional 838,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,323,000 after purchasing an additional 775,814 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $110,363,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,493,913 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $640,435,000 after purchasing an additional 229,000 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research lowered The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered The Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.75.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $2.42 on Wednesday, reaching $205.99. 214,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,399,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.29 billion, a PE ratio of -26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 111.95 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.92 and a 200 day moving average of $183.09.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

