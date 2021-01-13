Cox Capital Mgt LLC Raises Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 111.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,566 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust comprises about 2.1% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Stolper Co boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 11,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 100,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,997,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 52,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,300,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $7,460,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 784,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,000,932.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $150,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $150,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,500 shares of company stock worth $8,104,878 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.11. 16,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,248. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $165.49. The firm has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

