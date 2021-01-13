Cox Capital Mgt LLC Sells 775 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC reduced its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,091 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bancorp accounts for about 1.7% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 18,817 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 334,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 27,491 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 428.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 55,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 14.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SASR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. G.Research cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Gabelli downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.81. 4,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,072. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.08. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.49.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $126.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.09 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

