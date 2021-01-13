CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the December 15th total of 141,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ CPSH traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.23. 67,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,791. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $82.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPSH. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the third quarter valued at $70,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in CPS Technologies during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CPS Technologies during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

