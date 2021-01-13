CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (CYN.L) (LON:CYN) Plans GBX 1.26 Dividend

CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (CYN.L) (LON:CYN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:CYN traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 133.50 ($1.74). 280,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,199. The firm has a market capitalization of £89.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 116.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 97.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.77. CQS Natural Resources G&I plc has a twelve month low of GBX 49 ($0.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 138.50 ($1.81).

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

