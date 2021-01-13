Cream Finance (CREAM) Price Tops $94.31

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 23.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 13th. Cream Finance has a market cap of $14.14 million and $3.32 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance token can currently be purchased for about $94.31 or 0.00263974 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded up 50.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00028563 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00110595 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.43 or 0.00255925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00063321 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00061096 BTC.

Cream Finance Token Profile

Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,924,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance.

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

Cream Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

