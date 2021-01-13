Cred (LBA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.98 Million

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Cred has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $634,112.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cred has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Cred coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cred alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00043088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.69 or 0.00387639 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00041628 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,557.09 or 0.04171569 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00013307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Cred Coin Profile

Cred (CRYPTO:LBA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Cred Coin Trading

Cred can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.