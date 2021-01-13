Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) to Neutral

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $37.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WMG. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

WMG opened at $34.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.94. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $17,289,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the third quarter worth $207,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the third quarter worth $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music-based content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of recorded music created by such artists.

