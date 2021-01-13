Credit Suisse Group Raises KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $50.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KBH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wedbush upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised KB Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.53.

NYSE KBH opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $42.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average of $35.10.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Mandino sold 9,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $376,671.04. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 117,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $4,412,622.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,074,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,680 shares of company stock worth $16,211,727 over the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

