Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ASML has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $456.75.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML stock opened at $513.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.44. ASML has a 1 year low of $191.25 and a 1 year high of $514.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $215.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. Analysts forecast that ASML will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,820,232,000 after acquiring an additional 86,494 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $2,742,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 5.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in ASML by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.