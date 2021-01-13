Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.73

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 370680 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$0.35 to C$0.75 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cormark upped their price objective on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$0.67.

The company has a market capitalization of C$109.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.41.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$32.34 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Crew Energy Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

