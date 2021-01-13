Critical Analysis: RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) vs. Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY)

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get RingCentral alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for RingCentral and Sphere 3D, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RingCentral 0 0 25 1 3.04 Sphere 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A

RingCentral currently has a consensus target price of $325.40, suggesting a potential downside of 16.09%. Given RingCentral’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe RingCentral is more favorable than Sphere 3D.

Profitability

This table compares RingCentral and Sphere 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RingCentral -9.52% -9.06% -3.07% Sphere 3D -150.83% N/A -57.30%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RingCentral and Sphere 3D’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RingCentral $902.86 million 38.50 -$53.61 million ($0.19) -2,041.05 Sphere 3D $5.58 million 2.71 -$4.28 million N/A N/A

Sphere 3D has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RingCentral.

Volatility and Risk

RingCentral has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere 3D has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.0% of RingCentral shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of RingCentral shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RingCentral beats Sphere 3D on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office; and RingCentral Meetings, a collaborative meetings solution that offers web meetings, video conferencing, and screen sharing. In addition, the company offers RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers; RingCentral Engage Voice, a cloud-based outbound/blended customer engagement platform for midsize and enterprise companies; and RingCentral Live Reports, an add-on for RingCentral Office customers to gather real-time information. The company serves a range of industries, including financial services, education, healthcare, legal services, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, construction, hospitality, and state and local government, as well as others. It sells its products through a network of direct sales representatives, as well as sales agents, resellers, and channel partners. RingCentral, Inc. has strategic partnerships with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise; and Vodafone Business. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers HVE converged and hyper-converged Infrastructure solutions, such as HVE-STACK high density server solution; HVE-VELOCITY high availability dual enclosure storage area network solution; and HVE 3DGFX, a virtualized desktop infrastructure solution. It also provides G-Series appliance to simplify Windows application migration and to enable access from various devices; and G-Series Cloud solution to provide a virtual appliance, as well as offers Glassware solution, which is compatible with the open virtual appliance and open virtual format. In addition, the company provides SnapServer network attached storage solutions, including SnapServer XSR40, a 1U server that can be configured with up to four SATA III and SSD drives; SnapServer XSR120, a 2U server, which can be configured with up to 12 SATA III, SAS, and SSD drives; GuardianOS, a storage software solution; and Snap Enterprise Data Replicator that provides multi-directional WAN-optimized replication. Sphere 3D Corp. markets its products under the SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, V3, SnapSync, and HVE brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.