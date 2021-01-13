Critical Comparison: Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) & Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) and Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Generation Bio alerts:

58.5% of Generation Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of Kala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.2% of Kala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Bio and Kala Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Bio N/A N/A N/A Kala Pharmaceuticals -1,794.36% -93.73% -43.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Generation Bio and Kala Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals 0 1 6 0 2.86

Generation Bio currently has a consensus target price of $32.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.05%. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $19.71, indicating a potential upside of 156.36%. Given Kala Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kala Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Generation Bio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Generation Bio and Kala Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kala Pharmaceuticals $6.07 million 71.04 -$94.35 million ($2.76) -2.79

Generation Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Kala Pharmaceuticals beats Generation Bio on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co., a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Torus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Generation Bio Co. in November 2017. Generation Bio Co. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.