Critical Contrast: Longevity Acquisition (NASDAQ:LOAC) versus Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

Longevity Acquisition (NASDAQ:LOAC) and Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Longevity Acquisition and Vivint Smart Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longevity Acquisition N/A -10.12% -1.43% Vivint Smart Home N/A -0.71% 0.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Longevity Acquisition and Vivint Smart Home’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longevity Acquisition N/A N/A -$290,000.00 N/A N/A Vivint Smart Home N/A N/A $4.20 million $0.14 175.86

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.5% of Longevity Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.6% of Longevity Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Longevity Acquisition has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Longevity Acquisition and Vivint Smart Home, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Longevity Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivint Smart Home 0 4 3 0 2.43

Vivint Smart Home has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.70%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than Longevity Acquisition.

Summary

Vivint Smart Home beats Longevity Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Longevity Acquisition

Longevity Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. Longevity Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2018 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home. It also offers other devices, including control panel, security cameras and smoke alarms, door and window sensors, door locks, motion and tilt sensors, glass break detectors, key fobs, medical pendants, carbon monoxide detectors, flood sensors, and lamp modules. The company's solutions enable subscribers to interact with various aspects of home with voice or mobile device, including engaging with people at front door, and viewing live and recorded video inside and outside homes; and control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors, as well as managing movement of families, friends, and strangers. As of March 31, 2020, its smart home platform had approximately 1.5 million subscribers and managed approximately 20 million in-home devices. It markets its products through direct-to-home, inside sales channels, and retail partnerships programs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

