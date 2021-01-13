Critical Contrast: Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) and Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY)

Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) and Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lifestyle International and Sands China, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifestyle International 0 0 0 0 N/A Sands China 0 3 1 0 2.25

Profitability

This table compares Lifestyle International and Sands China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifestyle International N/A N/A N/A Sands China N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sands China shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Lifestyle International has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Sands China has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lifestyle International and Sands China’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifestyle International $451.96 million 2.45 $241.25 million $4.02 4.58 Sands China $8.81 billion 3.74 $2.03 billion $2.51 16.22

Sands China has higher revenue and earnings than Lifestyle International. Lifestyle International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sands China, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sands China beats Lifestyle International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lifestyle International

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates mid to upper-end department stores and other retailing formats in Hong Kong. The company operates its stores under the SOGO brand. It owns and operates two SOGO department stores that offer daily necessities and luxury products, as well as personal care services. The company is also involved in the provision of property development, investment, and management, as well as hotel investment services; and restaurant and club operation, advertising, and financing activities. Lifestyle International Holdings Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

About Sands China

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 11,716 hotel rooms and suites, 158 restaurants, 2.1 million square feet of retail malls, 1.7 million square feet of MICE space, 4 permanent theatres, a 15,000-seat arena, and casinos. It also offers ferry transportation and leasing services, and pontoon leasing; security services; human resources administration services; mall management services; travel and tourism agency services; customer development services; and procurement, marketing, and administrative services, as well as outsourcing services, including information technology, accounting, hotel management, and marketing. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Taipa, Macau. Sands China Ltd. is a subsidiary of Venetian Venture Development Intermediate II.

