Critical Survey: Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) versus NewMarket (NYSE:NEU)

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) and Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -1, indicating that its stock price is 200% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.4% of NewMarket shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of NewMarket shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NewMarket and Cyclo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewMarket 0 0 0 0 N/A Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cyclo Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 147.42%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than NewMarket.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NewMarket and Cyclo Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewMarket $2.19 billion 2.13 $254.29 million N/A N/A Cyclo Therapeutics $1.01 million 8.16 -$7.53 million N/A N/A

NewMarket has higher revenue and earnings than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares NewMarket and Cyclo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewMarket 12.58% 37.86% 13.54% Cyclo Therapeutics -903.35% -4,537.83% -278.21%

Summary

NewMarket beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives. It also provides engine oil additives comprising driveline additives for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additive comprising products for industrial applications, which include hydraulic fluids, grease, and industrial gear fluids, as well as industrial specialty applications, including turbine oils. In addition, the company offers fuel additives that are used to enhance the oil refining process and the performance of gasoline, diesel, biofuels, and other fuels to industry, government, original equipment manufacturers, and individual customers. Additionally, it engages in the antiknock compounds business, as well as contracted manufacturing and services business. The company has operations in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, India, Latin America, Canada, Africa, and the Middle East. NewMarket Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. It has a collaboration with the Chattanooga Center for Neurologic Research. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.