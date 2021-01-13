Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) CEO Andrew Rees Sells 5,100 Shares

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) CEO Andrew Rees sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $357,612.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,591,341.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Rees also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Andrew Rees sold 34,900 shares of Crocs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $2,516,290.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Andrew Rees sold 8,600 shares of Crocs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $516,344.00.

On Thursday, October 29th, Andrew Rees sold 31,552 shares of Crocs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,703,808.00.

CROX opened at $77.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.68 and a 200 day moving average of $48.70. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business had revenue of $361.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 153.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,057 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 13.6% in the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,101,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,779,000 after purchasing an additional 251,072 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 52.7% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,564,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,858,000 after purchasing an additional 539,672 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the third quarter worth about $66,841,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the third quarter worth about $44,824,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Crocs from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Crocs from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

