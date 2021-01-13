CrowdWiz (WIZ) Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 13th. One CrowdWiz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CrowdWiz has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. CrowdWiz has a market cap of $465,220.87 and approximately $58.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CrowdWiz alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008674 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.72 or 0.00261975 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CrowdWiz Token Profile

CrowdWiz (CRYPTO:WIZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 4,630,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,323,006 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io. The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowdwiz is aiming to give investors direct access to investment opportunities in the Crypto world and to enable entrepreneurs to raise capital for financing their projects in an efficient, cost effective, and secure way. CrowdWiz ecosystem is based on the concept of crowd wisdom, which utilizes the collective opinion of a group (the crowd) rather than that of an individual expert. “

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CrowdWiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrowdWiz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.