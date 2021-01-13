Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Given New $69.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CYRX. TheStreet upgraded Cryoport from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Cryoport from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.57.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $56.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -97.55 and a beta of 1.23. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,111,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,065. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cryoport by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,881 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $132,288,000 after buying an additional 28,892 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cryoport by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,727 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $61,520,000 after buying an additional 113,315 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Cryoport by 2.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,021,022 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $48,396,000 after buying an additional 21,022 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cryoport by 1.5% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 690,602 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,735,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Cryoport by 100.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 690,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,706,000 after buying an additional 345,000 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

