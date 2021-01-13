Cryptaur (CPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $960,539.63

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 22.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. During the last week, Cryptaur has traded down 45% against the US dollar. One Cryptaur token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Cryptaur has a market cap of $960,539.63 and $2,211.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00042494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005667 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.11 or 0.00409828 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00043976 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,454.14 or 0.04253327 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur is a token. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,940,371,437 tokens. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

