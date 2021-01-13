Crypterium Hits One Day Trading Volume of $368,528.00 (CRPT)

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last week, Crypterium has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. Crypterium has a market cap of $19.61 million and $368,528.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypterium token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000701 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00041369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005421 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00044935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.10 or 0.00383369 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,402.86 or 0.04231315 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00013904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Crypterium

Crypterium (CRYPTO:CRPT) is a token. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 99,427,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,430,267 tokens. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

