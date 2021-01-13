CryptoBonusMiles Trading 44.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 13th. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market cap of $121,217.99 and $2,985.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 44.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00042127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.35 or 0.00381393 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00039881 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,541.88 or 0.04102300 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles is a coin. It launched on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com. The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

