CryptoFranc (XCHF) Market Capitalization Tops $2.31 Million

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One CryptoFranc coin can now be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00003225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CryptoFranc has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoFranc has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $69,789.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00044283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.27 or 0.00394204 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00041639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,527.92 or 0.04263655 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00013458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoFranc Profile

CryptoFranc (XCHF) is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc's total supply is 2,000,000 coins.