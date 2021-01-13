CryptoFranc (XCHF) Market Capitalization Tops $2.31 Million

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One CryptoFranc coin can now be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00003225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CryptoFranc has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoFranc has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $69,789.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00044283 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005817 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.27 or 0.00394204 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00041639 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,527.92 or 0.04263655 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00013458 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.
- Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.
CryptoFranc Profile
CryptoFranc (XCHF) is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoFranc is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “
CryptoFranc Coin Trading
CryptoFranc can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.
