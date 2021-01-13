CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.38

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and traded as high as $15.67. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 184,339 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.25 in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.48, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 31.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 159.56%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:CRT.UN)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.