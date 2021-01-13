Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cue Biopharma, Inc. is an immunotherapy company developing a novel, proprietary class of biologics engineered to selectively modulate the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Cue Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

CUE has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cue Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cue Biopharma from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.17.

Shares of CUE opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.95. Cue Biopharma has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $31.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.24.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,142.70% and a negative return on equity of 63.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,250,000 after buying an additional 16,828 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 15,456 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 103,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

