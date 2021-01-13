Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Cummins makes up 3.2% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of CMI stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.87. 803,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.35. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $244.67. The company has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.95.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.