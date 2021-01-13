CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CuriosityStream Inc. is a factual entertainment company. Its features include stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society and lifestyle. The company’s programming is available to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. CuriosityStream Inc., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc., is based in Las Vegas, NV. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CuriosityStream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

NASDAQ CURI traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.52. 913,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,500. CuriosityStream has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.17.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 million. Equities analysts forecast that CuriosityStream will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John S. Hendricks acquired 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $226,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 801,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,858,309.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John S. Hendricks acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 676,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,084,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 110,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,381 over the last quarter.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

