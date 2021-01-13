CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Boosted by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,140 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,856,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,441,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,516 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in CVS Health by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,681,754 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $156,614,000 after purchasing an additional 633,678 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 636.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 654,016 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,195,000 after buying an additional 565,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 241.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 579,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after buying an additional 409,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

CVS traded down $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $74.66. 115,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,717,626. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.40 and a 200-day moving average of $64.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.