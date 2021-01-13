CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Lifted by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 173.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 108.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $74.93. The company had a trading volume of 164,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,717,626. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.26. The firm has a market cap of $98.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

