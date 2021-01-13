CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $76.48

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.48 and last traded at $76.31, with a volume of 358600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.86.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.40 and its 200-day moving average is $64.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank lifted its stake in CVS Health by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 11,731 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,124,772 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $138,049,000 after purchasing an additional 53,819 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 8.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

