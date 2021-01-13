CX Institutional Acquires 1,881 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,562,000 after purchasing an additional 799,059 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,467,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,889,000 after purchasing an additional 454,654 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,734,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,065,000 after purchasing an additional 202,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,672 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $137.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $339.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.84.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.69.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 663,635 shares of company stock worth $93,052,467. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

